Thunderbolts Thursday – Justin MacDonald

44News anchor Tommy Mason talked to Thunderbolts Forward Justin MacDonald for this week’s edition of Thunderbolts Thursday. This follows the teams first win of the season. They won at home on Tuesday morning four-to-two over the Peoria Rivermen, who they lost to in the home opener last Saturday.

Currently the Thunderbolts are second within the SPHL standings, but last season it took the Thunderbolts 12 games to secure their first win in 2016, which happened last November.

Justin talks about how there have been changes within the team, like finiding new players to add to the team to make the team better.

On Saturday, October 28th, the Thunderbolts face the Mayhem of Macon, Georgia at 7:15 p.m. at the Ford Center.

For more information, visit Evansville Thunderbolts.

Comments

comments