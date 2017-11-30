Thunderbolts Thursday With Defenseman Frank Schumacher

After a two-week road trip, the Evansvile Thunderbolts are back in town this weekend at the Ford Center. December 1st is the annual teddy bear toss, which takes place when the Thunderbolts host the Ice Bears.

On Saturday, December 2nd, the Thunderbolts host Havoc on Old National Youth Jersey Give-Away Night. So the first 500 children in the door will receive a free jersey.

Last, but not least fans can buy two dollar beers in December anytime from when the doors open to when the puck drops.

Both games are set to start at 7:15 p.m.

Thunderbolts Defenseman Frank Schumacher joined 44News This Morning to talk about his recent stint with the Indy Fuel and talk about what an off-side is in the game of hockey.

