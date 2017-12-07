Thunderbolts Thursday – Chase Nieuwendyk

It’s Thunderbolts Thursday! Thunderbolts Forward Chase Nieuwendyk joined 44News This Morning.

The Evansville Thunderbolts are currently in sixth place in the SPHL standings, and only four points behind the league’s top team – Mississippi.

The Thunderbolts will be back in action at the Ford Center, facing Maycon Friday, December 8th. Friday night is Scout Night and area boy scouts will be camping out on the concourse after the game.

The team will then host the league’s top team Mississippi on Saturday, December 9th. Youth Jersey Night is on Saturday, and the first 500 kids will receive a youth jersey – courtesy of Old National Bank.

To get tickets or more information, visit Evansville Thunderbolts.

