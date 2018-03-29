Thunderbolts Thursday: Capt. Cory Melkert & Defenseman Frank Schumacher

It’s Thunderbolts Thursday! Today, we are joined by two members of the playoff bound Thunderbolts Hockey Team. Team Captain Cory Melkert, and Defenseman Frank Schumacher.

The Thunderbolts clinched the first playoff appearance in franchise history after back-to-back wins against one of the leagues top teams.

The Thunderbolts have won six of their last eight games.

You can catch the Thunderbolts tomorrow night at the Ford Center against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m.

There will be a food drive benefiting the Tri-State Food Bank. If you bring a non-perishable item you will get $5 off any seat.

Tomorrow night’s game is the second to last home game of the season.

To get more information go to Evansville Thunderbolts.

