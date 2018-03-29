Thunderbolts Talk First Postseason, Final Games of Regular Season

The Evansville Thunderbolts will play in the 2018 SPHL playoffs.

The team locked up a spot over the weekend and will use the last few games of the season to prepare for the postseason.

Several injured players are expected back for the playoff run and will join newbie standouts goaltender Ryan De Melo and forward Hunter Stewart on the roster.

Dylan Clarke, Dave Williams and John Scorcia will lead the charge as veteran presences in the locker room and the team’s leading scorers.

Next up for the Thunderbolts is a home game Friday against the Ice Bears.

Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m.

