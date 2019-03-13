Thunderbolts Sign New Player

The Evansville Thunderbolts will be signing Braxton Wiley to an official Thunderbolts contract Friday morning.

Braxton is a 7-year-old boy, and he has undergone more than 8 brain surgeries.

Young Braxton says he’s always dreamed of being a professional hockey player.

The day will begin with Braxton signing the contract alongside Coach Ian Moran and the rest of the Evansville Thunderbolts team.

He will then follow the team for the official team photo and finally pre-game practice.

He will then return to Ford Center for the Thunderbolts game to drop the puck at 7:15PM and cheer his team on to victory.

