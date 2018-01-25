Thunderbolts Rank 2nd Place in SPHL Standings

The Evansville Thunderbolts rank second place in the SPHL standings. Marketing and Public Relations Director Tim Young and newly acquired Forward Nick Wright joined 44News This Morning.

The Thunderbolts have won five games in a row, and another win Tuesday night.

This is the first time an Evansville hockey franchise has held down second place in any league standings since the 2011-2012 season.

On Saturday night, the Thunderbolts will host the Peoria Rivermen with the second annual weiner dog races.

