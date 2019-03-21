Thunderbolts Players Gearing Up for Final Home Games

The Evansville Thunderbolts leader scorer Shane Morrissey and leading trouble maker Nick Wright stopped by 44News This Morning Thursday, as they gear up for their final two home games of the 2018-2019 season.

In addition to $7 tickets and fan giveaways, the duo shared their experience with a young fan, and his battle through eight brain surgeries, fulfilling a dream of becoming a professional hockey player.

The Thunderbolts will play both Friday and Saturday night at the Ford Center.

The puck drops both nights at 7:15 p.m.

