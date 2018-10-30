Home Indiana Evansville Thunderbolts Hosts Education Day at Ford Center For Tri-State Kids October 30th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Tri-State students are getting an extra treat Tuesday. Nearly 5,000 students in grades K through 12 packed the Ford Center for the annual education game.

The Evansville Thunderbolts and Peoria Rivermen set their alarms early for the 10 a.m. puck drop. Education Day is more than an extended recess for kids.

Thunderbolts General Manager Adam Sito says, “Evansville is a fantastic community. We’ve got a lot of great sports here. We’ve got a fantastic college basketball team. We’ve got a fantastic ice hockey team here. We just want people to get involved with the culture of all the sports down here at the ford center downtown.”

Students have been learning some history about the Thunderbolts and Evansville. For example, the team name was inspired by the P-47 Thunderbolt, a World War II airplane made in Evansville.

Comments

comments