Thunderbolts Hire New Head Coach, GM

The Evansville Thunderbolts have their new leaders.

The team announced Friday that Ian Moran would be the new head coach and Adam Stio would take the reigns as the team’s new general manager.

Moran succeeds Jeff Pyle, who was the first head coach in Thunderbolts franchise history and led the team to a playoff appearance last year.

The new coach is a native of Cleveland, Ohio and played 12 seasons as a defenseman in the National Hockey League.

Nine of those years were spent with the Pittsburgh Penguins where he played in 433 regular season games.

“Coaching professional hockey is something I have wanted to do for a long time, since my retirement as a player,” Moran said.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I felt the time was right to start my professional hockey coaching career. It’s going to be a blast, I am all about community involvement, helping players move up to the next level, and building a winning culture.”

Stio comes into the fray as the third GM in franchise history, immediately succeeding Pete Xander.

He brings a diverse set of experiences to the job, including a stint as an assistant coach for the Elmira Jackals of the ECHL.

Stio most recently was the head coach and general manager of the Las Vegas Cavalry, a semi-professional club in the MWHL.

“I’ve dreamed of having this kind of role in a professional hockey organization for a long time, so I am extremely excited,” Stio said.

“I am looking forward to working with Ian (Moran) and the rest of the staff and helping out in all areas of the organization and help build on the success the team had last season.”

