Thunderbolts Head Coach Released From Jail

The head coach of the Evansville Thunderbolts is out of jail after he was arrested early Saturday morning.

Ian Moran was booked in the Vanderburgh County jail at 5:13 a.m. for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

44News has reached out to the Thunderbolts and SPHL interim commissioner Doug Price for comment, but neither have responded yet.

The Thunderbolts host the Macon Mayhem Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at the Ford Center.

According to the affidavit, at 2:33 a.m., a Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputy was stopped at the intersection of Stockwell Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway when a gray Ford Edge approached the deputy from behind at a high rate of speed.

The deputy followed the vehicle through the intersection, having to accelerate up to 75 miles per hour to catch up.

While following the Edge, the deputy observed the vehicle traveling in the left lane, crossing the fog line and going toward the concrete median, but corrected before making contact.

The affidavit also states that, once the deputy approached the vehicle from the passenger side, he could, “smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle.”

Moran told the deputy that the reason he was swerving was that he was on his phone, but when he reached for his glove box, “his fingers fumbled around before being able to open the compartment.” The deputy asked Moran how much he had to drink and he replied, “not much.”

After Moran admitted to the deputy that he was drinking, he agreed to a Standardized Field Sobriety Test.

“Ian was unable to maintain the starting position as I gave him instructions,” the affidavit noted. “Ian started the test before I instructed him.”

Moran was also asked to stand on one leg but swayed side to side before placing his foot down. The test ended before the allotted 30 seconds due to safety concerns for Moran.

Moran was offered a portable breath test and a chemical test and refused both. At that point, Moran was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of the patrol car. Once at the Confinement Center, Moran again refused the take a chemical breath test.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Comments

comments