The Evansville Thunderbolts season finale game has been postponed. The game with Fayetteville was originally scheduled to begin at 7:15 this (Friday) evening. However, Fayetteville has had trouble getting transportation to Evansville. The game will be played Sunday afternoon at 3:30 at the Ford Center.

