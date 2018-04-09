Despite the calendar reading Monday, for the next several minutes, it’s Thunderbolts Thursday in studio. Thunderbolts Forward Nick D’Avolio joined 44News.

The Thunderbolts wrapped up the regular season with a meaningless home finale with Fayetteville. The Thunderbolts fell three to two despite over 50 shots on goal.

The game also had to be postponed after travel issues caused the Marksmen to delay their trip to Evansville.

The SPHL’s very unique playoff structure was introduced to fans league-wide.

After the top team, and geographically closest team, Peoria, picked Roanoke, the Macon Mayhem decided to face-off against Evansville in the first round.

You can catch the Thunderbolts at the Ford Center this Thursday, April 12th for free. The first game against the Macon Mayhem will at the Ford Center, and the other two games will be on the road.

To get more information, visit Evansville Thunderbolts, or call 812-422-BOLT.

