The Evansville Thunderbolts dropped to 2-9 on the season after losing 4-2 to the Peoria Rivermen Saturday night.

Evansville tied the game up at 1-1 in the second period, but were not able to contain the Rivermen the rest of the contest.

Next up for the Thunderbolts is a road game against the Birmingham Bulls next Wednesday.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

