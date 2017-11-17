Thunderbolts Fall to Rivermen 4-1

The Evansville Thunderbolts fall to the Peoria Rivermen 4-1 at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

Cory Melkert scored the lone goal for the Bolts at the end of the 2nd period.

Evansville returns home Dec. 1.



