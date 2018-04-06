Thunderbolts and “E is for Everyone” Sponsor Free Playoff Admission

It will not cost anything to attend the upcoming SPHL playoff home game for the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Thanks to a partnership with “E is for Everyone,” general admission is free of charge on “E Night.”

Playoff matchups are yet to be determined, but fans can watch at least one home postseason game at the Ford Center.

Thunderbolts General Manager Pete Xander said the organization wants to take the “E is for Everyone” slogan to heart and give Evansville hockey fans a chance to see a professional hockey game.

The Bolts final home game of the regular season was rescheduled for Sunday after the Fayetteville Marksmen ran into travel issues.

Tickets for Friday’s originally scheduled game will work for puck drop at 3:30 p.m.

The Thunderbolts will find out their first round playoff opponent during the challenge round selection show for the SPHL postseason immediately following the game.

Fans can stick around and watch it for free on the big screen at the Ford Center.

