The Peoria Rivermen overcame a 4-1 deficit to beat the Evansville Thunderbolts 5-4 in shootout fashion Saturday night.

Evansville drops its home opener, but gains a point in the standings with the overtime loss.

Next up is another home game against the Rivermen with puck drop at 10 a.m.

44News is the official TV partner of the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Catch highlights of the home games right here on 44Sports!

Comments

comments