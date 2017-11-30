Thunderbolts Congratulate Memorial Athletics
Evansville professional hockey is back at the Ford Center Friday.
The Thunderbolts return from a string of seven of their last eight games on the road to play the Knoxville Ice Bears.
However, the story of the game may be a planned recognition of Memorial High School athletics.
The Tigers won three state titles in the fall season, most recently defeating Brebeuf Jesuit 29-17 in football.
Memorial also won a state championship in girls and boys soccer.
Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m.
