Thunderbolts Congratulate Memorial Athletics

Evansville professional hockey is back at the Ford Center Friday.

The Thunderbolts return from a string of seven of their last eight games on the road to play the Knoxville Ice Bears.

However, the story of the game may be a planned recognition of Memorial High School athletics.

The Tigers won three state titles in the fall season, most recently defeating Brebeuf Jesuit 29-17 in football.

Memorial also won a state championship in girls and boys soccer.

Puck drop is at 7:15 p.m.

