For the first time since his arrest January 19, Evansville Thunderbolts head coach Ian Moran shares his side of the story.

He made his first appearance on camera since his arrest with Sports Director JoJo Gentry at the Ford Center Thursday.

Moran admits he made a mistake after he was charged for allegedly drinking and driving last month. The coach says he can’t take back what he did, but he hopes to steer his, and the team’s, future in the right direction.



