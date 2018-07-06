Thunderbolts Coach and GM Find New Jobs

The Evansville Thunderbolts are losing two key components of the team’s successful 2017-18 campaign.

Head coach Jeff Pyle and general manager Pete Xander have accepted jobs with other organizations.

Pyle will become the head coach of the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL and Xander has taken a job in the athletics department at Duke University, the Thunderbolts announced Friday.

Pyle spent the last two seasons as the coach of the Bolts and led the team to its first playoff appearance in 2017.

Xander, who spent his previous seven years in college athletics, said he was grateful for what the city had given him.

“It was an extremely difficult decision to leave at this time because (my wife and I) have enjoyed the

Evansville community so much, but we felt this opportunity was just too good to pass up,” Xander said.

“Evansville is a special community that really loves their hometown teams and it is because of the fans

that this franchise will continue to grow into Evansville’s hometown hockey team.”

No replacements for either position have been named.

The news comes the same day the Thunderbolts announced the team’s 2018-19 schedule.

The Bolts season starts Oct. 19 with a road game against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Evansville plays at home for the first time Oct. 20 when the Huntsville Havoc come to the Ford Center.

Comments

comments