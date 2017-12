It’s Thunderbolts Thursday! Forward Dave Williams joins 44News This Morning to talk about hockey fights, the game this weekend and some other fun facts about Hockey.

You can still buy two dollar beers until the puck drops at 7:15 p.m.

On Sunday, December 31st the Thunderbolts take on the Peoria Rivermen and there will be post-game fireworks.

This will be the final home game of 2017.

