44News | Evansville, IN

Thunder From Down Under To Hit Victory Theatre This Summer

Thunder From Down Under To Hit Victory Theatre This Summer

May 21st, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Victory Theatre will be the location for Thunder From Down Under on July 20th.

If you’re looking for the ultimate bachelorette party or girls night out destination, Thunder From Down Under will be able to perfectly accommodate you.

This event will feature chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door-charm that attendees will find hard to resist.

Tickets for Thunder Down Under will go on sale Friday, May 25th, at 10:00AM. They can be purchased at Ford Center Ticket Office, by phone at 800-745-3000, and at ticketmaster.com.

 

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.