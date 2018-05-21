Home Indiana Evansville Thunder From Down Under To Hit Victory Theatre This Summer May 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Victory Theatre will be the location for Thunder From Down Under on July 20th.

If you’re looking for the ultimate bachelorette party or girls night out destination, Thunder From Down Under will be able to perfectly accommodate you.

This event will feature chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door-charm that attendees will find hard to resist.

Tickets for Thunder Down Under will go on sale Friday, May 25th, at 10:00AM. They can be purchased at Ford Center Ticket Office, by phone at 800-745-3000, and at ticketmaster.com.

