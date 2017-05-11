Thriving Pets: Tick Prevention

Some scientists are predicting 2017 will be the highest number for ticks in recent years….so we need to be prepared. Dr. Wagner with McCutchanville Animal Hospital joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder for Thriving Pets on Thursday.

It’s always good to remember to check your pet after it is outdoors. Some common places ticks can hide include under the collar, under the tail, inside the groin area, between the toes, under the front legs, on the elbows and even on the animal’s eyelids.

To hear more about ticks, how to spot them and prevent them from harming your pet, click on the video below.

