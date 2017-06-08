Thriving Pets: Mardi Paws Is Coming Soon

The Canine Carnival and Mardi Paws Ball is coming up later this month. It benefits homeless dogs in the community for It Takes A Village.

The event has a Mardi Gras theme and will include a Cajun buffet, cash bar, live music, an auction and more.

The deadline to get your tickets is Monday. The event is June 17th from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at Tropicana Evansville.

It Takes A Village stopped by 44News This Morning to talk about the event. They also brought an adoptable pet named Daisy.

