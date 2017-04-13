Thriving Pets: Heartworm Prevention and Awareness Month

Dr. Laura Wagner with Mccutchanville Animal Hospital joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder this morning for “Thriving Pets”. This is a segment Melissa hosts once a month involving animal and pet care.

Today the topic was heartworms. April is Heartworm Prevention and Awareness Month.

Heartworm is a parasitic roundworm that is spread from host to host through the bites of mosquitoes. Dr. Wagner says annual exams can help catch heartworms, and you can ask your vet about preventative measures.

If you have a topic you would like Dr. Wagner to cover, email Melissa at mschroeder@wevv.com.

