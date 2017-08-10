Thriving Pets: “Check the Chip Day”

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” for Thriving Pets this morning. Dr. Laura Wagner from McCutchanville Animal Hospital joined Melissa.

August 15th is Check the Chip Day. This is a day set aside to encourage pet owners to microchip their pets.

The microchip includes owner information in case the pet is ever lost. While it is not battery operated, Dr. Wagner recommends scanning the pet once a year to be sure the microchip is functioning right.

One in three family pets will get lost, but microchipped dogs are more than twice as likely to be returned to their families.

To find out more about microchips, how they work and where you can get one for your dog, click the video box below.

