Thrift Shop at Lewis Bakery to Close in Evansville March 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

After more than 50 years in business, the thrift store at Lewis Bakery in Evansville is closing. The store opened in 1965, offering direct sales of products including Bunny Bread, Healthy Life, and Hartford Farms Bread as well as their own Lewis Bread.

The bakery says a recent sales decline, and increased grocery competition led to the decision to close.

The store’s last day of operation will be Saturday, March 11th. The bakery will remain in business.

