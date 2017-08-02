Home Illinois Three Vehicle Crash In White County Kills A Carmi Man August 2nd, 2017 Tommy Mason Illinois Pinterest

A Carmi man dies, after a crash involving three vehicles in White County. According to Illinois State Police, just after 5:00pm Tuesday, the driver of one of the vehicles looked down briefly, and looked back up at the road, as she rear-ended a truck on State Route 14. That truck was pushed into the westbound lanes of County Road 900 East, and a third vehicle hit the passenger side. The driver of the third vehicle went to the hospital, where he died.

