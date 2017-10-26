Home Indiana Three Tri-State Judges, Magistrates Recognized At Annual Conference October 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Three Tri-state judges and magistrates are recognized for their commitment to higher education and their long-time service. Judge David Kiely (Vanderburgh) and Magistrate Jill Marcum (Vanderburgh) received an Indiana Judicial College certificate. Judge Robert Aylsworth (Warrick) was honored for 24 years of service on the bench.

A judicial officer must complete 120 hours of education presented by the Indiana Officer Office of Court Services to receive the Indiana Judicial College certificate. These programs are designed for judicial officers to enhance their legal knowledge and improve their personal and professional development.

Judges are typically elected to a six-year term, which means Aylsworth was likely elected four times.

Below is the list of the other judges and magistrates recognized at the conference:

Indiana Judicial College:

Judge William E. Alexa (Porter)

Judge Erik ‘Chip’ Allen (Greene)

Magistrate Diana J. Burleson (Marion)

Magistrate Jeanene E. Calabrese (Starke)

Magistrate Gary Keith Chavers (Marion)

Judge Elizabeth Ann Christ (Marion)

Magistrate Stephen D. Clase (Madison)

Judge R. Michael Cloud (Orange)

Judge Richard D. Culver (Hancock)

Judge Mary Ellen Diekhoff (Monroe)

Judge Steven Eichholtz (Marion)

Magistrate Anne Flannelly (Marion)

Magistrate Katherine R. Forbes (Porter)

Magistrate Danielle Gaughan (Marion)

Judge Alicia A. Gooden (Marion)

Judge Clayton A. Graham (Marion)

Judge Faith A. Graham (Tippecanoe)

Judge Thomas M. Hakes (Huntington)

Judge Teresa D. Harper (Monroe)

Magistrate Peggy Ryan Hart (Marion)

Judge Grant W. Hawkins (Marion)

Judge Calvin D. Hawkins (Lake)

Judge Daniel G. Heath (Allen)

Judge Frances G. Hill (Monroe)

Judge George A. Hopkins (Howard)

Judge Elizabeth C. Hurley (St. Joseph)

Magistrate Beth Lynne Jansen (Marion)

Magistrate Samuel Keirns (Allen)

Judge Dana J. Kenworthy (Grant)

Judge David D. Kiely (Vanderburgh)

Judge Chad Edward Kukelhan (Adams)

Judge Stanley Levine (Allen)

Judge Michael J. Lewis (Vigo)

Judge Jenny Pitts Manier (St. Joseph)

Magistrate Jill R. Marcrum (Vanderburgh)

Judge Jane Woodward Miller (St. Joseph)

Magistrate Michael N. Pagano (Lake)

Judge Becky Pierson-Treacy (Marion)

Magistrate Gwenn R. Rinkenberger (Porter)

Judge John T. Roach (Vigo)

Judge Michael Robbins (Lawrence)

Judge Evan Roberts (Elkhart)

Judge Timothy P. Spahr (Miami)

Magistrate Scott Stowers (Marion)

Judge Douglas A. Tate (Howard)

Judge Kathleen Tighe Coriden (Bartholomew)

Judge Joseph D. Trout (Clay)

Judge Martha Blood Wentworth (Tax Court)

Judge Dean A. Young (Blackford)

24 Years of Service:

Judge Robert R. Aylsworth (Warrick)

Senior Judge E. Michael Hoff (Monroe)

Magistrate Jeffrey Miller (Lake)

Judge Sheila M. Moss (Lake)

Judge Clarence D. Murray (Lake)

Judge Frank Newkirk (Washington)

Judge Diane Kavadias Schneider (Lake)

Judge Nancy Harris Vaidik (Court of Appeals)

Judge Marianne L. Vorhees (Delaware)

