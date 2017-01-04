44News | Evansville, IN

Three Suspects Wanted in Evansville Home Invasion Robbery

January 4th, 2017 Indiana

Evansville Police are looking for three men involved in a home invasion robbery on the near north side.  According to the police report, three men entered the home in the 2100 block of North Seventh Street around 5:30pm Tuesday evening.  The victim says the trio held a gun to his head while he sat on a couch, and stole a gaming system and other items from the home.  Police then tried to track the suspects with a K9 unit but could not find them.

