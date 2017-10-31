Home Indiana Three Suspects Sought For Allegedly Using Fraudulent Credits Cards October 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Jasper Police are looking for three suspects they say used fraudulent credit cards, using information stolen from gas pump skimmers.

Officers say between September 25th and September 27th, three men used numerous fraudulent credit cards in several Jasper retail locations (Jasper Rural King, Walmart, Walgreens, and Walmart Subway).

Police believe these cards were taken from skimmers that were found at the Chuckle’s Gas Station in Loogootee, Indiana.

Video surveillance shows the men inside each of the retail locations where the fraudulent cards were used.

Authorities say the suspects appear to leave the Rural King in Jasper in a white SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee. On that same day, police say they left the Walmart in a black pickup truck.

JPD is looking for information on the identity of these suspects.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call JPD’s anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.

