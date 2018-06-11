Home Indiana Three Suspects in Officer Shootings Face Federal Gun Charges June 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Three individuals face federal gun charges in connection to the deaths of two Indiana law enforcement officers. These charges stem from the deaths of Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett and Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District says both Pickett and Pitts were killed with illegal guns. Dawn Rachon of Indianapolis is accused of purchasing the gun that killed Deputy Pickett.

Officials say that Rochon did not reveal on an application that she planned on giving the gun to another person. Tiffany Bean faces similar charges in Terre Haute where she bought a gun and is accused of giving it to Levi Brenton.

Brenton would then go on to give that weapon to Christopher Wolfe, who is alleged to have used to the gun to kill local officer Rob Pitts.

Rochon, Bean, and Brenton are all in federal custody and face ten-year sentences if convicted.

