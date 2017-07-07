Three Suspects Charged in Counterfeit Check Scheme

The three men who the local homeless community helped turn in for allegedly trying to cash fraudulent checks, are formally charged in Vanderburgh County.

Those charges include conspiracy to commit fraud and counterfeiting. All three were appointed public defenders and their bond was set at $20,000 dollars each.

Police say Javon Thomas, Brian Matthews, and Ryricus Perdue were trying to get people staying in homeless shelters to cash stolen checks. They allegedly stole those checks out of people’s mailboxes.

Police say when they caught the three men, they had thousands of dollars worth of forged checks on them at the time.

