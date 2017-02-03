Home Indiana Three Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Tell City February 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities arrested three suspects following a drug investigation in Tell City. Tell City Police arrested 47-year-old Nathan Gadson, 32-year-old Timothy Schraner, and 23-year-old Megan Schneider for drug charges. Officers say during a drug investigation they found probable cause to arrest the three people for dealing in methamphetamine. Gadson, Schraner, and Schneider are charged with multiple drug related charges, including dealing in meth.

All three are being held in the Perry County Jail. Gadson is being held on a $13,905 cash bond, Schraner is being held on a $39,905 cash bond, and Schneider is being held on a $56,005 cash bond.

