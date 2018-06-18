Home Illinois Three Suspects Apprehended in Connection To White County Jail Break June 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Illinois

Three suspects have been held in connection with the White County Jail break that occurred on June 16th.

White County States Attorney Denton Aud will file formal charges Monday morning on Wendi Owen, Carly Shmottler, and Elijah Locher.

Two of the three suspects who escaped are still wanted by police.

If you have any information on the two escapees on the loose, Zachary Shock and Johnny Tipton, contact the White County Sheriff’s Department.

The public is being reminded that any attempt to aid a fugitive can result in criminal charges.

Previous story can be seen here: One Escapee Back In Custody In White County

