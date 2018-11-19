Three People Taken to Hospital After Car Accident

Three people are recovering at an Evansville hospital after a car accident in Henderson County. It happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. Sunday night.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says it appears a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Devan Baize of Henderson hit a tree. Deputies say when they arrived Baise and two passengers — 23-year-old Bryce Spurlock and 23-year-old Julia Mathews, both from Henderson — were out of the vehicle.

All three were taken to Saint Vincent Hospital for treatment.

So far there’s no word on how severe their injuries are, or what caused the vehicle to hit the tree.

Comments

comments