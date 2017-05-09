Home Indiana Evansville Three People Taken to Hospital after 8 Car Pile Up May 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Three people are taken to the hospital following an eight car pile up on U.S. 41 at Lynch Road. This crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Police say they are treating this as three separate accidents that interfered with each other.

Of the people taken to the hospital, one was a pregnant woman, a man with neck pain and another with chest pains. A fourth person drove to the hospital on their own with minor injuries.

Traffic is moving again along U.S. 41.

Police are investigating what led up to these crashes.

