Three People Taken to Hospital after 8 Car Pile Up
Three people are taken to the hospital following an eight car pile up on U.S. 41 at Lynch Road. This crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Police say they are treating this as three separate accidents that interfered with each other.
Of the people taken to the hospital, one was a pregnant woman, a man with neck pain and another with chest pains. A fourth person drove to the hospital on their own with minor injuries.
Traffic is moving again along U.S. 41.
Police are investigating what led up to these crashes.