Three People Sentenced for Murder of Ohio County Man

Three people that pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, and tampering are sentenced in Daviess County. William Howard, Christopher Hill, and Melanie Howard were found guilty of killing Tromain Mackall. Mackall lived in Ohio County when he went missing in July 2016.

His body was found inside a toolbox floating in Spring Fork Creek in Grayson County several days later, but authorities believe he was killed in Daviess County.

Kentucky State Police say they were able to link all three suspects to Mackall’s murder with evidence collected at the crime scene.

Howard Jr. entered into a plea agreement for murder and kidnapping, sentenced to 30 years. Howard entered into a plea agreement for criminally facilitating murder and kidnapping, sentenced to 15 years.

Hill entered into a plea agreement for criminally facilitating murder and kidnapping, sentenced to 15 years.

Christopher Hill

Melanie Howard

William Howard Jr.

Comments

comments