Three People Sent to Hospital after SUV Overturns in Evansville

Three people are sent to the hospital after a crash near the Armory in Evansville. Police say Friday Friday around 6:45 a.m., an SUV overturned and ended up in the grass area in front of the National Guard Armory near the Lloyd and Vann.

The accident caused some backup on the westbound Lloyd while crews cleaned up the scene, but it is back open.

Three people were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There’s no word on what caused the accident.

The Evansville Fire Department has been dispatched to the scene.

