Home Kentucky Three People Facing Charges of Drug Possession March 4th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky Pinterest

The Ohio County Sheriff’s office arrests three suspects in Rosine, after getting a tip the suspects were trafficking meth. Robert King, Stevon Davis and Chandra Morris were all taken into custody.

Deputies say they discovered meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside a home in the 30 block of Bluff Street in Rosine.

All three are facing charges of drug possession and were booked into the Ohio County Jail.

Comments

comments