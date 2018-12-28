Home Indiana Three Children Dead in Tell City House Fire December 28th, 2018 Nolan Barnett Indiana

UPDATE (1:00 PM, Dec. 28)…

The names of the three children have been released from this morning’s fatal fire in Tell City.

11-year-old Danielle Plock Sims, 6-year-old Thomas Plock Sims, and 3-year-old Roseanna Plock Sims died after being trapped on the second floor of a house fire in the 1000 block of 15th Street early this morning.

When crews arrived to the fire, the house was fully involved and crews weren’t able to gain entry into the home. A woman and two other children were able to escape the home and taken to an area hospital. j

Indiana State Fire Marshal continues to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. There were no working smoke alarms have been found at the residence as of this afternoon and witnesses reported none were heard during the fire.

FROM EARLIER….

A fire that broke out in the early morning hours at a home in Tell City has claimed the life of three children.

Officials say the fire happened around 3:00AM in the 1000 block of 15th street. Crews say when they arrived on scene the home was fully engulfed in flames and they weren’t able to enter the home.

Officials say Selina Applegate and her five children lived in the home. Applegate and her two teenaged children were able escape the home. Three children all under the age of 12 died in the fire.

State Fire Marshals and Indiana Homeland Security officials are on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

