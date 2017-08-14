Home Kentucky Three People Arrested During Surveillance Operation In Ohio Co. August 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities arrest three people during a surveillance operation in Ohio County. Melissa Calloway, Rickey Robertson, and Lucas Anderson were all arrested on drug charged.

Detectives with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office received information about a potential crystal meth drug deal in the 2300 block of State Route 69 North in Hartford.

During a surveillance operation, officers says they saw an alleged drug deal transpire. Officers surrounded the vehicles involved in the alleged meth deal and arrested all three people.

All three people were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Anderson was also charged with operating a vehicle on a suspended license.

The three suspects were taken to the Ohio County Jail.

Last week, detectives arrested five people in another alleged crystal meth drug deal.

