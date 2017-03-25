Home Kentucky Three People Are Arrested in Owensboro After a Traffic Stop March 25th, 2017 Alex Hadley Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Three people are in jail after a traffic stops leads police to find $500 worth of stolen property in Owensboro.

According to Kentucky State Police the driver, James Miller, ran a red light.

The say Miller was under the influence of drugs and had meth and pot on him.

Miller is accused of having stolen goods from Walmart and other local stores in his car.

Police say he threatened a trooper during the arrest.

His passengers, Eric Huntington and Ashley Kieser, were arrested for receiving stolen property.

