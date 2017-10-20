Home Kentucky Three People Arrested In Ohio County On Burglary, Drug Trafficking Charges October 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Three people are behind bars on burglary and drug trafficking charges in Ohio County. On Wednesday, Ohio County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a burglary that happened on Barnetts Creek Road.

An investigation led deputies to a home in the 100 block of Palomino Ridge, where deputies say they found some of the stolen items in plain sight.

Deputies asked the home owner if they could search the residence. When the deputies searched the home, they found several stolen items, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

The search resulted in three arrests. Christy Arrington is charged with burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance – meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Julianna Radford and David Peay are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – meth, possession of a controlled substance – meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three are being held in the Ohio County Jail.

