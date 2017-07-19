Home Kentucky Three People Arrested after Muhlenberg Co. Pursuit Ends in Crash July 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A traffic stop leads Kentucky State Police on a short chase, ending in a crash. The incident happened on Tuesday night around 7:30. Troopers tried to stop a speeding car near Drakesboro on Tuesday night around 7:30.

Police say the driver, Brandy Moore, tried to take off, but wrecked near the intersection of KY-176 and Jacksontown Road. Everyone in the car was sent to the hospital.

Police arrested Moore, charging her with a DUI, fleeing police, and several drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified, and trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).

Jeremy Gidcumb and Stephanie Stone were also arrested. Gidcumb is charged with a parole violation warrant, public intoxication of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Stone is charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

