Home Indiana Three People Arrested in Cockfighting Ring Bust March 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Three people are arrested in Columbus, Indiana following a large cockfighting bust. Officials with the Indiana Gaming Commission started investigating this case back in October.

Wednesday, law enforcement officials served two search warrants in Brown County and Bartholomew County Indiana. Undercover officers have been going to a series of cockfights in Kentucky and found the three suspects working at those events.

The birds were allegedly being bred and trained in Indiana and taken to Kentucky to fight because the crime is only a misdemeanor there instead of a felony as it is in Indiana.

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Senior Director Tim Rickey says, “Animal fighting and in this case in particular cockfighting is, continues to be a thriving industry. Not only in Indiana but around the country but Indiana in particular.”

Authorities recovered 142 birds and arrested Mark, Randall and Darina Herrin.

They’re all facing felony charges.

Comments

comments