Three People Arrested in Hopkins County on Drug Trafficking Charges February 28th, 2018

Three people are arrested after a years-long investigation into drug trafficking. Heather Baxter, Derrick Fugate, and Steven Denney are all being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

The Madisonville-Hopkins County Narcotics Unit began investigating the three in 2016. Tuesday night, they served a search warrant at Baxter’s home on South Chestnut Street in Nortonville.

She’s now charged with trafficking meth. They seized crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Fugate and Denney were arrested in Morton’s gap on outstanding warrants.

