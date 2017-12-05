Home Kentucky Three People Arrested in Daviess County on Drug Trafficking Charges December 5th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested three people on charges of drug trafficking.

Deputies went to serve a warrant at a home on Hughes Avenue earlier Tuesday.

They say someone was smoking meth and they got permission to search the home from the owner.

The deputies found drug-making supplies, pipes, scales and bags along with counterfeit cash.

Benjamin Canary, Joshua Clark, and Cody Smathers were all arrested and taken to the Daviess County Jail.

They face drug trafficking and other charges.

