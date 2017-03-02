Three Panthers Earn G-MAC All-Conference Honors

Three Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball players have earned Great Midwest Athletic Conference All-Conference honors. Seniors Ken-Jah Bosley and Jordan Jacks being named to the First-Team and sophomore Malek Harris earning Second-Team honors.

Bosley, a First-Team selection, is the first player in the conference to eclipse 2,000 career points, averaging 18.5 points per game this season. He is a four-time All-Conference selection has grabbed more than 120 boards this season and led the league with a shooting percentage of 86.7%, draining 124 of 143 free throws. He scored a career high 39 points, including eight three-pointers.

The Richmond, Kentucky-native was named to the Small College Basketball Bevo Francis Award Top 50 Watch List that consists of top players in the nation among NCAA Div. II, NCAA Div. III, NAIA Div. I, NAIA Div. II, USCAA, and NCCAA. The list will be narrowed down to 25 on March 15th, with the Bevo Francis Award Winner being announced April 3rd.

Jacks posted 10 double-doubles, including three of the past four games, to earn a spot on the First-Team. The Georgia-native recorded the first triple-double of his career and in the history of the G-MAC. He averaged 16.4 points per game, while grabbing 8.6 rebounds per game. Jacks was also named the Small College Basketbal Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watch List and led the conference with a shooting percentage of 61.5% from field goal range, shooting 192-for-312 on the season.

Harris earned the first All-Conference selection of his career, being named to the Second-Team. The sophomore posted three double-doubles on the season, scoring a career-high 25 points. On the season, Harris averaged 11.1 points per game with 115 total rebounds.

The Panthers finished the regular season at 26 to two with a 24 game winning streak, which is the longest win streak in a single season in program history. It’s good for second in the nation among the NCAA behind Whitman at 27.

KWC, who came in at No. 5 in the latest Midwest Regional ranking, also boast a 46 home game winning streak, which is the longest current active streak among the entire NCAA. It’s also the third longest in program history.

KWC will host the G-MAC conference tournament March 2nd through 4th at the Sportscenter. As the number one seed, the Panthers received a first round bye and will be in action on March 3 at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of fourth seed Malone versus fifth seed Cedarville.

