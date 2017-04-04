Three Months Later, Father Reflects On Son’s Suicide

A parent never wants to be forced to bury their child, but it’s something Matthew Kellough experienced months ago.

His son, Roman Kellough, committed suicide in front of Central High School exactly three months ago yesterday.

Today, Matthew visits Roman’s grave with a speaker in hand. It’s music, he said, that helps Matthew celebrate his son Roman.

“A lot of his life revolved around music,” Matthew said.

Matthew said the day Roman took his own life is a day that will never go away.

He added, even harder, was learning that police found not one, but three loaded fire arms and ammo on Roman, while on school property.

Matthew said he didn’t know what Roman’s plan was that day. He said only Roman knew that.

“If that was his plan [to hurt others]… that scenario has ran through my mind 10 of thousands of times a day,” Matthew said. “And if that was his plan, I’m glad he didn’t go through with it.”

Matthew said his son struggled with his home life, his parents’ divorce and being bullied for being bi-sexual.

Matthew said, “Belittling someone, you know, takes away from… he was openly bisexual and regardless of what he was… he’s my son. He’s Roman Kellough.”

Matthew said he hopes people look at what happened to Roman and see bullying is truly harmful.

“I don’t want to wish this on no one… and I don’t know… I look at it as I gave my son as a sacrifice or he took his life as a sacrifice,” he said. “But I think maybe his voice is being heard.”

Matthew hopes the image of him playing music for his friend, his late son, will resonate with people.

Because the music may stop, but for Matthew, the pain does not.

Beyond that, he has a message for parents.

He said, “Stay active in your kid’s life. Check their social media. Not only be a parent be a friend.”

